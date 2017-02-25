The Sphere at the World Trade Center ...

The Sphere at the World Trade Center - A Symbol of Peace and Resolve

It was created to represent world peace through trade at the financial capital of the world, and later stood as a symbol of resolve as responders dug through the rubble. The Sphere, the iconic sculpture by Fritz Koenig, was dedicated in 1971 as it sat perched upon streaming waterfalls in the plaza at the World Trade Center.

