The Sphere at the World Trade Center - A Symbol of Peace and Resolve
It was created to represent world peace through trade at the financial capital of the world, and later stood as a symbol of resolve as responders dug through the rubble. The Sphere, the iconic sculpture by Fritz Koenig, was dedicated in 1971 as it sat perched upon streaming waterfalls in the plaza at the World Trade Center.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|17 min
|Faith Michigan
|512,873
|Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n...
|30 min
|Faith Michigan
|69
|Deport ALL muslims
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Muslims are not racists.
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|25
|Vladimir Putin is an Enemy of the American People.
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|19
|Jews & Muslims unite to fight white racism
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|256,498
