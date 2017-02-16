The Intersectionality Wars

The Intersectionality Wars

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Weekly Standard

I don't know about you, but I get a lot of laughs watching people on the left trying to climb the pyramid of grievances. Because modern liberalism has largely abandoned economics in favor of a giant interlocking system of grievance-based identity politics, the left has created an incentive system where different groups are forced to fight one another as they struggle to ascend to the top of the pyramid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min EOKA 512,524
News Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop... 8 min Inquisitor 20
Sweden builds a camel park 1 hr Dawn of Reality 3
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... 1 hr tongangodz 431
CASTRATION _ the answer to the muslim problem? 1 hr Einstein Nukes 11
All experts agree: Muslims are an asset 1 hr jinxi 47
The penalty for apostasy 2 hr jinxi 5
The real reason why germany accepted muslims 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 36
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC