The Intersectionality Wars
I don't know about you, but I get a lot of laughs watching people on the left trying to climb the pyramid of grievances. Because modern liberalism has largely abandoned economics in favor of a giant interlocking system of grievance-based identity politics, the left has created an incentive system where different groups are forced to fight one another as they struggle to ascend to the top of the pyramid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|EOKA
|512,524
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|8 min
|Inquisitor
|20
|Sweden builds a camel park
|1 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|3
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|1 hr
|tongangodz
|431
|CASTRATION _ the answer to the muslim problem?
|1 hr
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|All experts agree: Muslims are an asset
|1 hr
|jinxi
|47
|The penalty for apostasy
|2 hr
|jinxi
|5
|The real reason why germany accepted muslims
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|36
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC