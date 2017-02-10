Taranaki's first Muslim exhibition fe...

Taranaki's first Muslim exhibition features Koran in Maori

There are 1 comment on the Taranaki Daily News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Taranaki's first Muslim exhibition features Koran in Maori. In it, Taranaki Daily News reports that:

Tashriq Hanif, Bashir Khan, Shafiq Ur Rehman were the organisers of the The Holy Quran Exhibition which was a chance for members of the public to find out more about the Muslim faith. One of the first steps a group of Muslims took when they decided to come to New Zealand was translate their holy Koran into Maori.

Marie-Luise_J

"One of the first steps a group of Muslims took when they decided to come to New Zealand was translate their holy Koran into Maori."

That is what they came for: "reverts".
