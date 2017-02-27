Sudanese journalist faces death over column

Sudanese journalist Shamael Al Nur has become the target of hard-line Islamists in Sudan after she wrote a column criticising the Sudanese government for focusing on the way women dress and their morality at the expense of educational and health issues. The response to Nur's column was swift and hard with a Khartoum-based radical Islamist, Mohamed Ali Al Ghazouli, accusing her of slandering Islam and committing apostasy, the penalty for which is death in Sudan.

