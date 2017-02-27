Sudanese journalist faces death over column
Sudanese journalist Shamael Al Nur has become the target of hard-line Islamists in Sudan after she wrote a column criticising the Sudanese government for focusing on the way women dress and their morality at the expense of educational and health issues. The response to Nur's column was swift and hard with a Khartoum-based radical Islamist, Mohamed Ali Al Ghazouli, accusing her of slandering Islam and committing apostasy, the penalty for which is death in Sudan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|27 min
|yehoshooah adam
|256,510
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|47 min
|Chief quote the book
|512,942
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|56 min
|Chief riding wave
|3
|Muslim member of national security staff resign...
|1 hr
|RushFan666
|23
|Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n...
|1 hr
|southern at heart
|139
|Islam kya hai ? (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|ismail
|58
|Your country NEEDS you' Imam calls for British ...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC