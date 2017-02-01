Speaker at Kenosha temple urges bette...

Speaker at Kenosha temple urges better understanding of Muslims

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Muslims should be feared no more than Irish Catholics, Jews or Native Americans, said a prominent Muslim activist Tuesday night. "In our country's short history, intolerance is nothing new," said Janan Najeeb, founder of the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition and director of the Islamic Resource Center, during a class on Islam at Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alexandre Bissonnette a PATRIOT ? 13 min evilposers 11
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 20 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 168
Sadiq Khan may resign as mayor of London over T... 21 min Syriana 24
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 35 min Syriana 510,071
News Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ... 55 min Khan 13
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 2 hr Horacio 80
News Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air... 2 hr ContinuesPharts 4
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,805 • Total comments across all topics: 278,477,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC