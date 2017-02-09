Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at C...

Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign Central

There are 2 comments on the The News-Gazette story from 11 hrs ago, titled Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign Central. In it, The News-Gazette reports that:

Champaign Central High School students Malaak Saadah, right, and Yasmin Araud speak while hosting a discussion about Islam and the hijab during lunch Jan. 31 in the school library in advance of World Hijab Day the next day.

Brexit

London, UK

#1 9 hrs ago
How about world naked day. That's the day we reveal the naked truth about the racist bigotry of izlam instead of covering it up with hijabs & burqas..
Muhammad Akram

Budapest, Hungary

#2 8 hrs ago
Once muslims take control, all porn, nudity, bikinis, skirts, sexy clothes filth would start disappearing. Your own team-mates are playing for the muslim side. You simply cannot stop islamization. I suggest you enjoy the sensuality as much as you can, because your future generations will not be able to.
Chicago, IL

