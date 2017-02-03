Shuja Khan, senior volunteer at Masji...

Shuja Khan, senior volunteer at Masjid Abu Bakar, will be welcoming people to the mosque on Sunday

There are 2 comments on the Thetelegraphand Argus story from 16 hrs ago, titled Shuja Khan, senior volunteer at Masjid Abu Bakar, will be welcoming people to the mosque on Sunday. In it, Thetelegraphand Argus reports that:

FIVE mosques in Bradford are throwing their doors open to the public tomorrow as part of a national campaign to better understanding of the spiritual centres. People of all faiths and backgrounds are being invited to the mosques to share tea and biscuits and gain an insight into the activities which take place inside mosques.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,301

Location hidden
#1 3 hrs ago
His this guy a Salafist?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dawn of Reality

India

#2 3 hrs ago
Anjem Choudhry and other Salafi Jihadis would never agree Jews,Christians and other non.muslims setting foot into a mosque.Just imagine the way the muslims would supress their anger with fake smiles to welcome the non.muslims.This is another act to fool the non.muslims.If the muslims were good they could have easily adjusted in England without supporting jihadis. They themselves created the problem where they seem satanic to non.muslims.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min J_a_n 510,772
Always trust a Muslim 2 min Khan 71
News White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam 8 min PHUCT UP MUZZIES 36
News Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's... 10 min number four 66
News Ready... Fire... Aim: How an Unhinged Trump Is ... 29 min number four 20
Freedom of Speech ends when it Islam U R talkin... 30 min Islam_is_terrorism 1
News Nazim Hussain in prayer at Makka Mosque during ... 50 min mindy 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,579,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC