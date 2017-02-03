Shuja Khan, senior volunteer at Masjid Abu Bakar, will be welcoming people to the mosque on Sunday
FIVE mosques in Bradford are throwing their doors open to the public tomorrow as part of a national campaign to better understanding of the spiritual centres.
FIVE mosques in Bradford are throwing their doors open to the public tomorrow as part of a national campaign to better understanding of the spiritual centres. People of all faiths and backgrounds are being invited to the mosques to share tea and biscuits and gain an insight into the activities which take place inside mosques.
His this guy a Salafist?
India
Anjem Choudhry and other Salafi Jihadis would never agree Jews,Christians and other non.muslims setting foot into a mosque.Just imagine the way the muslims would supress their anger with fake smiles to welcome the non.muslims.This is another act to fool the non.muslims.If the muslims were good they could have easily adjusted in England without supporting jihadis. They themselves created the problem where they seem satanic to non.muslims.
