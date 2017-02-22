Several terrorists killed as PAF poun...

Several terrorists killed as PAF pounds more hideouts in Khyber agency

Pakistan killed five terrorists and destroyed three militant hideouts of the banned Lashkar-e-Islam and Daesh in Khyber Agency near Afghanistan in an operation late last night, Geo TV reported. A number of terrorists have reportedly been killed in air strikes in the Rajgal valley area of Khyber Agency, the Inter-Services Public Relations reported on Wednesday.

