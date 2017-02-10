Ruth Pauley Lecture Series Offers Mus...

Ruth Pauley Lecture Series Offers Muslim Perspective on Civil Rights

Read more: The Pilot

Duke University's first Muslim chaplain will speak at Sandhills Community College this week in the next installment of the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series. Abdullah Antepli, now the university's chief representative of Muslim affairs, will present "New Frontiers of Civil Rights: A Muslim View," on Thursday in SCC's Owens Auditorium.

