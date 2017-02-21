RTI activist files complaint against Sofiya Hayat for swastika tattoo on feet
A police complaint has been filed against model-turned-nun Sofia Hayat -- a British national of Indian descent -- for getting swastika inked on the soles of both her feet. by RTI activist Asad Patel at the Amboli police station in Jogeshwari here on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam is incompatible with Western values
|7 min
|Inbred - R - muzis
|1
|Vladimir Putin is an Enemy of the American People.
|9 min
|Khan
|9
|What's Wrong with Slavery and Rape?
|23 min
|I appreciate ur f...
|5
|Immigrants ... the enemy within !
|42 min
|Aliroger1
|24
|Canada accepts Islam & Muslim Immigrants
|45 min
|Aliroger1
|26
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|51 min
|Aliroger1
|512,789
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|ultra
|19
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC