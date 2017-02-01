Roseville Islamic Center Victim of Ha...

Roseville Islamic Center Victim of Hate Speech Graffiti Vandalism

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A Muslim place of worship called the Tarbiya Institute was the victim of a graffiti vandal who spray painted profanities aimed at Muslims. "It's disheartening to realize that some people out there bear so much hatred in their hearts," said Imam Mohamed Azeez, founder of the institute and the facility known as Tarbiya House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 min Nemo 510,147
News White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam 13 min ghb 18
News Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's... 1 hr Yemeni Chicken 41
Muslim Rapist Bites German Victim to Infect Her 1 hr Faith is Mentally... 1
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 2 hr Afrikan American 92
Kuwait bans refugees from five muslim countries... 2 hr jinxi 7
News KING: The world should be grieving over Canadia... 2 hr Mad Mo did kids 6
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 175
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC