Roseville Islamic Center Victim of Hate Speech Graffiti Vandalism
A Muslim place of worship called the Tarbiya Institute was the victim of a graffiti vandal who spray painted profanities aimed at Muslims. "It's disheartening to realize that some people out there bear so much hatred in their hearts," said Imam Mohamed Azeez, founder of the institute and the facility known as Tarbiya House.
