Robots and Immigrants Are the Enemies...

Robots and Immigrants Are the Enemies in Dutch Home of Populism

There are 1 comment on the Bloomberg story from 12 hrs ago, titled Robots and Immigrants Are the Enemies in Dutch Home of Populism. In it, Bloomberg reports that:

From the towering offices of Rotterdam's port authority, you can watch the never-ending stream of barges begin their river journeys to the Rhine and points across Europe, carrying anything from Chinese microwave ovens to iron ore from Brazil. The city that spreads below boasts Europe's biggest port, which is dependent upon the globalized economy for its success and 130,000 jobs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
muzzRscum

Cheyenne, WY

#1 1 hr ago
Nice try, you slimy liar!

Not "immigrants" are the enemy, you filthy deceiver!

It's MUSLIM immigrants that are the enemy !

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim member of national security staff resign... 9 min davy 28
News Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n... 1 hr southern at heart 142
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... 1 hr muzzRscum 1
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr Chief laughing ce... 256,511
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Chief quote the book 512,942
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... 3 hr Chief riding wave 3
Islam kya hai ? (Jan '12) 3 hr ismail 58
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC