Queens Mosque to Host Q&A About Islam in Wake of Refugee Ban

A Queens mosque is opening its doors and teaching the community more about Islam in the wake of President Donald Trump's controversial decision to ban entry to the U.S. for refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries and the recent deadly shooting in Quebec . During the "Coffee, Cake, and True Islam" event organized at Bait Uz Zafar Mosque on 188-15 McLaughlin Ave. in Holliswood this Thursday, locals will get a chance to discuss Islam with its followers, the organizers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.