Q&A: What's at stake in Indonesian capital's heated election
Residents of Indonesia's capital vote Wednesday in an election for governor that has become a high-stakes tussle between conservative and moderate forces in the world's most populous Muslim nation. Religion and race, rather than the slew of problems that face a car-clogged and sinking Jakarta, have dominated the campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is koran the literal word of god Bannon thread
|2 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Muslims ban St Valentine's Day
|7 min
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 min
|Krypteia
|512,315
|Brainwashed professor condones slavery & rape
|8 min
|Khan
|4
|Impeach Donald Trump
|11 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|70
|Compare Jesus Christ with Mohammad (Nov '06)
|16 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|603
|Izlam does not exist in Italy
|18 min
|Cesar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC