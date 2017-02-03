Professor Anjum Paul appeals NCHR for...

Professor Anjum Paul appeals NCHR for recovery of Christian minor girl Sana Shahid

Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Faisalabad: February 4, 2017. Professor Anjum James Paul, Chairman of Pakistan Minorities Teachers Association PMTA in a letter has appealed Justice Ali Nawaz Chohan, Chairman National Commission on Hurman Rights NCHR, Government of Pakistan for recovery of Sana Shahid, a minor Christian student who was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam and given in marriage to a Muslim man in Sialkot city.

