Professor Anjum Paul appeals NCHR for recovery of Christian minor girl Sana Shahid

Faisalabad: February 4, 2017. Professor Anjum James Paul, Chairman of Pakistan Minorities Teachers Association PMTA in a letter has appealed Justice Ali Nawaz Chohan, Chairman National Commission on Hurman Rights NCHR, Government of Pakistan for recovery of Sana Shahid, a minor Christian student who was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam and given in marriage to a Muslim man in Sialkot city.

