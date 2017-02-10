Pope Francis Condemns Europe's Ancien...

Pope Francis Condemns Europe's Ancient Walls against Islam

There are 1 comment on the Lucianne.com story from 2 hrs ago, titled Pope Francis Condemns Europe's Ancient Walls against Islam.

Pope Francis continues to argue for two interrelated points that, while seemingly humane, compromise Western nations and expose their citizens to danger. He reiterated his first point earlier this month when he said, "I appeal not to create walls but to build bridges."

Baghat Singh

Manassas, VA

#1 8 min ago
The guy should condemn the widespread paedophilia among the clergy instead.

Chance is he's a pedo himself, though.
Chicago, IL

