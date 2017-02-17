Plans emerge for Scotland's first state-funded Islamic primary school
There are 1 comment on the Evening Times story from 18 hrs ago, titled Plans emerge for Scotland's first state-funded Islamic primary school.
Shaykh Zoheeb Iqbal, pictured, said the school will 'promote tolerance and teach children about other religions' New plans have emerged which could see Glasgow become home to Scotland 's very first state-funded Islamic primary school. The proposals are being put forward by Shaykh Zoheeb Iqbal who, just a year and a half ago, successfully opened Scotland's first Islamic nursery , Little Wonders, in Govanhill with a view to providing pre-school education for Muslim children.
#2 16 hrs ago
Poor Scotland !
It'll be swarmed by these viruses and eventually be made an islamic sh!thole,
