PEACETALK: I hope one day we wake up to realize no one wins a war
February 16 will mark forty years of one day in my life I would never want to remember but will never forget for as long as I live. Forty years since my mother was ambushed by insurgents in the South and we are still talking about peace in Mindanao.
