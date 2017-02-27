Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on Muslim Oscar winner
Islamabad : Pakistan's top diplomat in the UN Maleeha Lodhi today deleted a congratulatory tweet about Oscar winner Muslim actor Mahershala Ali after being criticised for promoting an Ahmadi, considered to be non-Muslims in Pakistan. The 43-year-old actor won the Oscar for his portrayal of a drug dealer in coming-of-age drama "Moonlight", becoming the first Muslim actor ever to win the prestigious award.
#1 6 hrs ago
My guess is, this awarding is politically motivated ... probably directed at Trump's immigration policies.
Actors and actresses are over-valued anyway.
They are all just [email protected] and perverts ... and they make a living by impersonating others.
How law can a subhuman get ?
