Pakistani court frees man sentenced to death for blasphemy
There are 1 comment on the Valley Morning Star story from 21 hrs ago, titled Pakistani court frees man sentenced to death for blasphemy. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:
A Pakistani court freed an Islamic preacher who was sentenced to death four years ago on charges of blasphemy, a defense lawyer said Tuesday.
#1 21 hrs ago
That's so that now the sentence can be carried out.
A mob will definitely behead him (or worse) within one week of his release.
