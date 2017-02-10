Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hopes to change perceptions of identity
As one of three openly gay Imams in Islam today, Daayiee Abdullah strives to improve the cross section of race, Islam and the LGBTQ+ community. At a Thursday Social Justice Speaker Series lecture, Abdullah discussed exactly how he hopes to promote an understanding of the intersectional issues of racial, gender and sexual equality within and beyond the Muslim community.
