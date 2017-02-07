On the road with the - good' Mughal

On the road with the - good' Mughal

There are 2 comments on the The Indian Express story from 14 hrs ago, titled On the road with the - good' Mughal. In it, The Indian Express reports that:

HE MAY have lost out to his brother in the battle of thrones, but centuries after his death, Dara Shukoh is staging a comeback in popular imagination. He has uprooted British Governor General Dalhousie from a road in central Delhi and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations has plans to host a seminar dedicated to him soon.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Brexit

London, UK

#1 8 hrs ago
It has taken them over a thousand years to find a good mughal. Now they can forget about the murderous mughals who committed genocide in India.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PAKI SLaYER

Croydon, UK

#2 6 hrs ago
Good riddance to the lot of them!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll If he's a muslim ... he'll never stab you in th... (Mar '10) 4 min Joe 20
UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament 10 min WeeWilly 23
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 11 min uyan 511,248
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 28 min Hakamoto 256,430
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 56 min AussieBobby 2,164
Impeach Donald Trump 1 hr Send them all back 44
Majority of Europeans say Muslim immigration sh... 1 hr Send them back 3
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC