On the road with the - good' Mughal
There are 2 comments on the The Indian Express story from 14 hrs ago, titled On the road with the - good' Mughal. In it, The Indian Express reports that:
HE MAY have lost out to his brother in the battle of thrones, but centuries after his death, Dara Shukoh is staging a comeback in popular imagination. He has uprooted British Governor General Dalhousie from a road in central Delhi and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations has plans to host a seminar dedicated to him soon.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Indian Express.
|
London, UK
|
#1 8 hrs ago
It has taken them over a thousand years to find a good mughal. Now they can forget about the murderous mughals who committed genocide in India.
|
Croydon, UK
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Good riddance to the lot of them!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If he's a muslim ... he'll never stab you in th... (Mar '10)
|4 min
|Joe
|20
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|10 min
|WeeWilly
|23
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|11 min
|uyan
|511,248
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|28 min
|Hakamoto
|256,430
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|56 min
|AussieBobby
|2,164
|Impeach Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Send them all back
|44
|Majority of Europeans say Muslim immigration sh...
|1 hr
|Send them back
|3
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC