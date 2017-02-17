On the road with Bangladesh's female rickshaw wallah
As Bangladesh's only known woman rickshaw wallah, Mosammat Jasmine may be a feminist icon but to the passengers she cycles around the streets of Chittagong, she is known as "Crazy Auntie". Bangladesh's lone female rickshaw puller Mosammat Jasmine says she would rather work to support her children than beg AFP/STR CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: As Bangladesh's only known woman rickshaw wallah, Mosammat Jasmine may be a feminist icon but to the passengers she cycles around the streets of Chittagong, she is known as "Crazy Auntie".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Joshua Conner Moon says he wants to geno...
|8 min
|Khan
|6
|The real reason why germany accepted muslims
|17 min
|Ray of hope
|42
|Canada - a great country !
|20 min
|Khan
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|37 min
|Faith Michigan
|512,533
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|1 hr
|BattlePhartzs
|2
|Tomatoes $5.00 per pound
|1 hr
|Khan
|19
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Ray of hope
|10
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,478
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC