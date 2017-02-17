On the road with Bangladesh's female ...

On the road with Bangladesh's female rickshaw wallah

As Bangladesh's only known woman rickshaw wallah, Mosammat Jasmine may be a feminist icon but to the passengers she cycles around the streets of Chittagong, she is known as "Crazy Auntie". Bangladesh's lone female rickshaw puller Mosammat Jasmine says she would rather work to support her children than beg AFP/STR CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: As Bangladesh's only known woman rickshaw wallah, Mosammat Jasmine may be a feminist icon but to the passengers she cycles around the streets of Chittagong, she is known as "Crazy Auntie".

