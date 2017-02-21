No Time For Fear

"Blessed is He Who sent down the Discrimination upon His servant that he might be a warner to the nations." - Holy Qur'an 25:1 DETROIT- Donald J. Trump was elevated to the presidency by God's permission to be used as a tool to dismantle the rule of White supremacy and to bring America and the western world to their knees, the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan warned Feb. 19 in his keynote address wrapping up the Saviours' Day 2017 weekend here.

