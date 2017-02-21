No Time For Fear

No Time For Fear

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Final Call

"Blessed is He Who sent down the Discrimination upon His servant that he might be a warner to the nations." - Holy Qur'an 25:1 DETROIT- Donald J. Trump was elevated to the presidency by God's permission to be used as a tool to dismantle the rule of White supremacy and to bring America and the western world to their knees, the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan warned Feb. 19 in his keynote address wrapping up the Saviours' Day 2017 weekend here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Final Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 18 min DaniEl 512,755
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess 48 min Footnote 1
News Islam, Not Trump, Is The Elephant In The Room T... 55 min Footnote 1
News NJ Parents Concerned About Islam Emphasis in Cu... 57 min Footnote 1
News Dutch security officer held for suspected Wilde... 1 hr Footnote 1
Impeach Donald Trump 1 hr keynote 85
CASTRATION _ the answer to the muslim problem? 1 hr keynote 16
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC