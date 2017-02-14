New party won't cut ties with DAP to work with Islamist party PAS: Mahathir

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said his new party will not cut ties with opposition party DAP in order to work with PAS. KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said his new party will not cut ties with opposition party Democratic Action Party in order to work with Parti Islam SeMalaysia - an Islamist party also being "courted" by Dr Mahathir's former party UMNO in a potential election year.

