New party won't cut ties with DAP to work with Islamist party PAS: Mahathir
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said his new party will not cut ties with opposition party DAP in order to work with PAS. KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said his new party will not cut ties with opposition party Democratic Action Party in order to work with Parti Islam SeMalaysia - an Islamist party also being "courted" by Dr Mahathir's former party UMNO in a potential election year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism- Now openly destroying America
|32 min
|AussieBobby
|12
|Always trust a Muslim
|51 min
|KRISTINE
|153
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|58 min
|AussieBobby
|256,456
|Canada accepts Islam & Muslim Immigrants
|1 hr
|AussieBobby
|22
|Athens will get first mosque since Ottoman times
|1 hr
|Krypteia
|27
|Should Antartica be given to Muslims and refugees?
|1 hr
|Old Pom
|6
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|2 hr
|Khan
|51
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Aliroger1
|512,361
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC