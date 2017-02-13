National immigration ban hits home at ISU
Implications of this order are not only seen across the world, but also on the campus of Illinois State University. "This ban was intended to act as a seed," Jade said when asked about her personal connection to President Trump's executive order against seven primarily Muslim countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|14 min
|Faith
|512,292
|ALLAH aCOMMON NOUN meansGOD n Arabic!Its aTITLE...
|29 min
|MUSLIM r PAGANS
|1
|Islam wins another battle
|41 min
|MUSLIM r PAGANS
|34
|Muhammad 'thighing' Aisha (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|MUSLIM r PAGANS
|1,576
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|3 hr
|Thinking
|37
|Is koran the literal word of god Bannon thread
|4 hr
|Wolf man
|7
|Forced conversions permitted in izlam
|4 hr
|Wolf man
|16
|All experts agree: Muslims are an asset
|5 hr
|AussieBobby
|30
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC