National helpline launched for Muslim parents of troubled youth

25 min ago

Muslim parents who fear their children are being radicalised will be able to seek help through a national hotline designed to help them deal with a child's worrying behaviour. Launched on Monday, the Islamicare helpline will combat the negative portrayal of Islam and fill a gap not met by counselling services, director Kuranda Seyit said.

