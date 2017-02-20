National helpline launched for Muslim parents of troubled youth
Muslim parents who fear their children are being radicalised will be able to seek help through a national hotline designed to help them deal with a child's worrying behaviour. Launched on Monday, the Islamicare helpline will combat the negative portrayal of Islam and fill a gap not met by counselling services, director Kuranda Seyit said.
