My view: The Islam religion is grossly misunderstood
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 min
|Krypteia
|512,134
|Do muslims consider women as property
|30 min
|Jennifer
|1
|Muslims are allowed stealing from non.muslims a...
|1 hr
|Khan
|17
|Taranaki's first Muslim exhibition features Kor...
|1 hr
|aWalAHoo aWckbUARRGH
|3
|Always trust a Muslim
|1 hr
|Khan
|144
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|1 hr
|jinxi
|3
|All experts agree: Muslims are an asset
|1 hr
|jinxi
|10
