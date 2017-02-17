Muslims weigh in on flare-up of violence against women, children

From left: Wade Brown, Dawah committee member; Sheikh Musa Tijani, director and head of education for the Islamic Council of Jamaica ; and Taariq Abdul-Majeed, media liaison officer, ICJ, speak during the Islam Awareness Week Lecture at the Kingston Central Masjid on Camp Road, St Andrew, yesterday. Cohesive family structures and greater consultative efforts on the part of the Government is what is needed to remedy the upsurge in violence against women and children in particular, according to high-ranking members of the local Muslim community.

