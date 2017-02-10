There are on the Chicago Tribune story from 1 hr ago, titled Muslims spread message of peace through weekly gatherings in Naperville. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:

Kaashif Qaderi, top row left, welcomes Stephanie Contreras, top row right, and Martha Contreras, from left, bottom row, Gonzalo Cervantes Jr. and Lees Contreras to the Naperville Starbucks on Show Place Drive for "Coffee, Cake and True Islam," a weekly gathering organized to dispel fears and misconceptions about Muslims. Kaashif Qaderi, top row left, welcomes Stephanie Contreras, top row right, and Martha Contreras, from left, bottom row, Gonzalo Cervantes Jr. and Lees Contreras to the Naperville Starbucks on Show Place Drive for "Coffee, Cake and True Islam," a weekly gathering organized to dispel fears and misconceptions about Muslims.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.