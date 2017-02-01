Muslims inviting people to find out w...

Muslims inviting people to find out what goes on inside their mosques

12 hrs ago

The event is part of 'Visit My Mosque', a national initiative by the Muslim Council of Britain in its third year. The organisers are hoping to make local people more familiar and comfortable with Islam, and the event will be attended by community leaders sharing their thoughts on how to build a stronger community.

