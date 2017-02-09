Muslims from 12 countries come togeth...

Muslims from 12 countries come together to deliver supplies on flotilla

The Star Online

" Allahuakbar! " rang out from the speakers of the aid ship Nautical Aliya' s public address system at about 5.40am Thailand time and heard in nearly every room. It was the Muslim call for prayer and men some dressed in jubah got out of their rooms, making their way to the bridge.

