Muslim student uses free speech to show individuality

There are 1 comment on the The Shorthorn story from 13 hrs ago, titled Muslim student uses free speech to show individuality.

Akbar held up a sign that said "I am black, I am Muslim, I am not the problem. Quran ."

Brexit

London, UK

#1 11 hrs ago
Here is verse 4:135

O you who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even though it be against yourselves, or your parents, or your kin, be he rich or poor, Allah is a Better Protector to both (than you). So follow not the lusts (of your hearts), lest you may avoid justice, and if you distort your witness or refuse to give it, verily, Allah is Ever Well-Acquainted with what you do.

So it says betray everyone. Your country, your family, your brothers, your sisters, your father, your mother and follow some bloke who went into a cave and said god spoke to him.
I read something similar in Mein Koran. Sorry I mean Mein Kampf.
Chicago, IL

