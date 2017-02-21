Muslim Outfit Asks CBFC To Ban Lipstick Under My Burkha For Going Against 'Tenets Of Islam'
A Muslim organisation here has asked the censor board not to clear the Prakash Jha-produced film "Lipstick Under My Burkha". The film, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, has already run into trouble as the Central Board of Film Certification has denied it clearance for being "lady-oriented" and containing "abusive words".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|17 min
|Faith Michigan
|512,873
|Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n...
|30 min
|Faith Michigan
|69
|Deport ALL muslims
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Muslims are not racists.
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|25
|Vladimir Putin is an Enemy of the American People.
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|19
|Jews & Muslims unite to fight white racism
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|256,498
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC