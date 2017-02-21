Muslim Outfit Asks CBFC To Ban Lipsti...

Muslim Outfit Asks CBFC To Ban Lipstick Under My Burkha For Going Against 'Tenets Of Islam'

A Muslim organisation here has asked the censor board not to clear the Prakash Jha-produced film "Lipstick Under My Burkha". The film, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, has already run into trouble as the Central Board of Film Certification has denied it clearance for being "lady-oriented" and containing "abusive words".

