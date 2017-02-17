Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum' comments
There are 2 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum' comments.
Firebrand int-islam lawmaker Geert Wilders smiles during an election campaign stop in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, Netherlands Saturday Feb. 18, 2017. Now, as a March 15 parliamentary election looms, the political mood is turning inward as Wilders dominates polls with an isolationist manifesto that calls for the Netherlands "to be independent again.
#3 7 hrs ago
Why ? Do the devil worshipers find that offensive?
You know what I find offensive?
Beheading 'infidels'
Stoning rape victims for 'adultery'
Throwing gays off rooftops
'Honor' killings
Female Genital Mutilation
Acid attacks
Flying airplanes into buildings
Shooting up hotels in India
Massacring Russian school kids
Blowing up trains in London and Madrid
Slaughtering cartoonists
....etc
etc
etc
etc
etc
etc
etc...
United States
#4 7 hrs ago
Less humans is the key to prosperity for everyone.
