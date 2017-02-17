Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Mor...

Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum' comments

There are 2 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum' comments. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

Firebrand int-islam lawmaker Geert Wilders smiles during an election campaign stop in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, Netherlands Saturday Feb. 18, 2017. Now, as a March 15 parliamentary election looms, the political mood is turning inward as Wilders dominates polls with an isolationist manifesto that calls for the Netherlands "to be independent again.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#3 7 hrs ago
Why ? Do the devil worshipers find that offensive?

You know what I find offensive?

Beheading 'infidels'
Stoning rape victims for 'adultery'
Throwing gays off rooftops
'Honor' killings
Female Genital Mutilation
Acid attacks
Flying airplanes into buildings
Shooting up hotels in India
Massacring Russian school kids
Blowing up trains in London and Madrid
Slaughtering cartoonists
....etc
etc
etc
etc
etc
etc
etc...

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fru fru

United States

#4 7 hrs ago
Less humans is the key to prosperity for everyone.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Aliroger1 512,584
Do muslims take shower? (Feb '08) 1 hr Muslims wipe bare... 616
News Plans emerge for Scotland's first state-funded ... 2 hr Louwie 1
Who the hell is running our country? 4 hr Louwie 44
The real reason why germany accepted muslims 6 hr dgb 45
News Muslims share culture at Denver Islamic Center ... 6 hr Susy 1
Poll Alright, Muslims Do Stink. But What Should an E... (Oct '11) 6 hr Susy 74
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC