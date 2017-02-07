Muslim community to host peace exhibi...

Muslim community to host peace exhibition

There are 1 comment on the Stourbridgenews.co.uk story from 6 hrs ago, titled Muslim community to host peace exhibition. In it, Stourbridgenews.co.uk reports that:

ONE of Britain's oldest Muslim communities is to host a peace exhibition in Hagley as part of a new campaign to counter extremist rhetoric and drive home a message of peace. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community based in Halesowen is organising the exhibition which will take place at Hagley Community Centre, Worcester Road, on February 18 from 10am until noon.

Cant stand the sight of

Ann Arbor, MI

#1 1 hr ago
... muslims !

---------

Those who visit better wear a bullet-proof vest.
Chicago, IL

