Muslim community to host peace exhibition
There are 1 comment on the Stourbridgenews.co.uk story from 6 hrs ago, titled Muslim community to host peace exhibition. In it, Stourbridgenews.co.uk reports that:
ONE of Britain's oldest Muslim communities is to host a peace exhibition in Hagley as part of a new campaign to counter extremist rhetoric and drive home a message of peace. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community based in Halesowen is organising the exhibition which will take place at Hagley Community Centre, Worcester Road, on February 18 from 10am until noon.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.
|
#1 1 hr ago
... muslims !
---------
Those who visit better wear a bullet-proof vest.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam
|22 min
|I cant stand the ...
|49
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|25 min
|Proud Eagles
|511,142
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|27 min
|I cant stand the ...
|15
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|44 min
|Retribution
|88
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Neighbor
|388
|Always trust a Muslim
|1 hr
|Cant stand the si...
|107
|Islamic Association of Lincoln welcome over 260...
|1 hr
|Cant stand the si...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC