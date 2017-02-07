There are on the Stourbridgenews.co.uk story from 6 hrs ago, titled Muslim community to host peace exhibition. In it, Stourbridgenews.co.uk reports that:

ONE of Britain's oldest Muslim communities is to host a peace exhibition in Hagley as part of a new campaign to counter extremist rhetoric and drive home a message of peace. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community based in Halesowen is organising the exhibition which will take place at Hagley Community Centre, Worcester Road, on February 18 from 10am until noon.

