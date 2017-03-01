Murderer Tanveer Ahmed inspires Pakis...

Murderer Tanveer Ahmed inspires Pakistani hardliners from Scottish jail

18 hrs ago

When Tanveer Ahmed was sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in jail for murder last August, Judge Lady Rae said he had committed a "brutal, barbaric and horrific crime". Ahmed stabbed to death Glasgow shopkeeper Asad Shah - who belonged to the persecuted Ahmadi sect - because he believed he was committing blasphemy by uploading online videos in which he claimed to be a prophet.

Chicago, IL

