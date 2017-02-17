MOTION 130: Preferential rights and r...

MOTION 130: Preferential rights and religion

There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 18 hrs ago, titled MOTION 130: Preferential rights and religion. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

'All religious rights" are not protected in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. There is only one religious right listed under Fundamental Freedoms, everyone has: 2 freedom of conscience and religion.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
yffh

Fremont, CA

#1 16 hrs ago
By being islamophobe, one is being -

- Shariaphobe
- Child marriage-phobe
- Death for apostasy-phobe
- Stoning to death-phobe
- Terrorismphobe
- Rape-phobe
- Wife-beating-phobe
- Jihadphobe

Why must one be so phobic?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100000 errors in quran (May '15) 3 hr LUKE 508
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 4 hr Prophet Muhammad 63
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 6 hr Dragnet5-2 256,481
The real reason why germany accepted muslims 7 hr Testing Khan 43
Somalis are not only black and ugly but they ar... (Aug '15) 7 hr Khan 7
Canada - a great country ! 7 hr Bombardier 18
Germany Railway Station Converted to Mosque 7 hr Faith 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 8 hr Faith 512,547
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,907 • Total comments across all topics: 278,986,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC