Mosques open doors to let people find out about Islam
There are 1 comment on the This Is Lancashire story from 1 hr ago, titled Mosques open doors to let people find out about Islam. In it, This Is Lancashire reports that:
DOZENS of people from all backgrounds got to take a look at what Islam is all about at a special open day yesterday. The Noorul Islam Mosque in Audley Range, Blackburn, and the Masjid Ibrahim in Burnley both opened their doors for Visit My Mosque Day.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
|
Hungary
|
#1 1 hr ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who the hell is running our country?
|5 min
|Khan
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|52 min
|Ronnie Pickering
|510,924
|Freedom of Speech ends when it Islam U R talkin...
|1 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|4
|Always trust a Muslim
|1 hr
|Khan
|89
|George Bernard Shaw supports Izlam
|2 hr
|Old Pom
|5
|NEVER TRUST Mohamadan Mooselim THEY ARE BACK ST...
|3 hr
|commenters
|12
|Muslims want Multiculturalism in Christian but ...
|3 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|1
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|7 hr
|Khan
|73
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC