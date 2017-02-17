Mosque's open day aims to show Islam's commonalities with other faiths
A MOSQUE built on the site of a former synagogue opened its doors to show people of other faiths what they have in common. The event included exhibitions about the history of the mosque which was built in 1981 where Queens Road Synagogue once stood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|chazmo
|512,645
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|57 min
|Khan
|43
|Vladimir Putin is an Enemy of the American People.
|1 hr
|Khan
|3
|Santa Barbara Masjid burned down.
|1 hr
|Khan
|4
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|64
|MUST WATCH - Leftists chant - Allahu akbar!
|4 hr
|Gelleta
|5
|A politician with a purpose and plan
|4 hr
|tim cooper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC