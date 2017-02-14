There are on the Guardian-series.co.uk story from 11 hrs ago, titled Mosque will hold open day to 'clear misconceptions' about Islam. In it, Guardian-series.co.uk reports that:

Masjid-E-Umer in Queens Road, Walthamstow, will hold an open day to welcome people of all religions to learn about the history of Islam in Waltham Forest. Ebrahim Vawda, one of the trustees of the mosque, said: "We will have an exhibition about the history of Islam in Waltham Forest which goes back to the 1960s.

