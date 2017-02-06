Mosque opens its doors to wider commu...

Mosque opens its doors to wider community

Aminah Hussain, eight, Aishah Hussain, Sadie-Pearl Melia, seven and Mya Monk, seven at the Jamia Khizra Mosque's Visit my Mosque Open Day in Bury Jamia Khizra Mosque and Islamic Centre, in Parker Street, Bury, opened its doors to the wider community for national Visit My Mosque day. Residents of all faiths and none were invited to the centre - one of the oldest Islamic places of worship in Bury - to explore the architecture and history of the building, as well as the beliefs and practices of the Muslims who worship there.

Mawar

Ipoh, Malaysia

#1 11 hrs ago
Housewives to meet people, people to taste dishes, yum. Boys to meet girls, serious people to find God.

All these good things brought about by Trump. Who can say voting Trump was bad.
Tehreem

Pomona, CA

#2 5 hrs ago
I no cover my face any more. I No slave to Allah, or any other twisted god. I am me and no god tell me what to do or how to act or be. I take all my cloths off and walk around naked. My body is good looking. I will never cover me again. I no more Muzzie. I am me. I go swimming now. I do pole vault now, without burka. I am me. Allah does not own me. I will not be a slave to such stupidity. The real god made my body beautiful, not something to cover up and hide. My husband he do like me.
aWalAHoo aWckbUARRGH

Croydon, UK

#3 5 hrs ago
Freakin terrorists all over the UK.
