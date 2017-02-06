There are on the This Is Lancashire story from 13 hrs ago, titled Mosque opens its doors to wider community. In it, This Is Lancashire reports that:

Aminah Hussain, eight, Aishah Hussain, Sadie-Pearl Melia, seven and Mya Monk, seven at the Jamia Khizra Mosque's Visit my Mosque Open Day in Bury Jamia Khizra Mosque and Islamic Centre, in Parker Street, Bury, opened its doors to the wider community for national Visit My Mosque day. Residents of all faiths and none were invited to the centre - one of the oldest Islamic places of worship in Bury - to explore the architecture and history of the building, as well as the beliefs and practices of the Muslims who worship there.

