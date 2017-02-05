Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese N...

Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year open house

KUALA LUMPUR: A mosque in Bangsar has decided to celebrate the best of Malaysia's diversity by throwing its doors open for a Chinese New Year celebration. Expecting only 100 to 150 people to turn up for its do, the organisers were stumped to see at least 400 people arrive at the event which saw Muslims dining on the same table with their non-Muslim friends.

