More than dozen assemble outside Masjid Toronto calling for ban on Islam as Muslims pray inside
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|19 min
|Red Dawg
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith
|512,536
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|2 hr
|yeshh
|11
|Tomatoes $5.00 per pound
|2 hr
|Ray of hope
|20
|Immigrants ... the enemy within !
|2 hr
|Ray of hope
|22
|Canada - a great country !
|2 hr
|Ray of hope
|2
|Racist Joshua Conner Moon says he wants to geno...
|2 hr
|Ray of hope
|7
|The real reason why germany accepted muslims
|3 hr
|Ray of hope
|42
