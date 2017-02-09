There are on the Dominion Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiation to his neighbours. In it, Dominion Post reports that:

Muslim imam and missionary Mustenser Qamar has extended an invitation to his Lower Hutt community: come over for a cuppa and a chat. "I was encouraged to do it by what is going on in the world - the proposed Muslim ban [in the United States].

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Dominion Post.