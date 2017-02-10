Mass prayers draw thousands as Indonesia readies elections
Tens of thousands gathered at the national mosque in Jakarta for mass prayers on Saturday urging Indonesians to vote for Muslims in city and district elections being held across the country next week. The crowds overflowed from Istiqlal Mosque in the heart of the capital into the surrounding streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|32 min
|Zara
|10
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|37 min
|Faith
|512,021
|DONALD TRUMP the NEW Charles"the HAMMER" Martel
|1 hr
|Zara
|4
|Do muslims take shower? (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Raza
|613
|Always trust a Muslim
|1 hr
|MUZZIEtake bath ONCE
|139
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|117
|White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam
|4 hr
|Coco
|65
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC