Mass prayers draw thousands as Indone...

Mass prayers draw thousands as Indonesia readies elections

Tens of thousands gathered at the national mosque in Jakarta for mass prayers on Saturday urging Indonesians to vote for Muslims in city and district elections being held across the country next week. The crowds overflowed from Istiqlal Mosque in the heart of the capital into the surrounding streets.

