There are on the Daily Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be first Islamic c.... In it, Daily Star reports that:

The UAE agency, which aims to be the first Arab nation to launch a Mars mission, announced their partnership with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency at the Global Space Congress on Wednesday. But religious leaders in the UAE have previously condemned the mission claiming it is "against Islam" and issued a fatwa forbidding Muslims from landing on Mars.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Star.