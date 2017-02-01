Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be first Islamic c...
There are 6 comments on the Daily Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be first Islamic c.... In it, Daily Star reports that:
The UAE agency, which aims to be the first Arab nation to launch a Mars mission, announced their partnership with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency at the Global Space Congress on Wednesday. But religious leaders in the UAE have previously condemned the mission claiming it is "against Islam" and issued a fatwa forbidding Muslims from landing on Mars.
London, UK
#1 7 hrs ago
They are just going back home.
#2 3 hrs ago
http://www.space.com/33947-baikonur-cosmodrom...
https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/three-spac...
Mr Zio majority of Space flights are from Kazakistan Baikonur Cosmodrome and we board a Russian space ship.
London, UK
#3 2 hrs ago
A russian spaceship is it Mr anti-semite? The Russians will be dropping you in Syria before they bomb the s**t out of you & your racist doctrine..
#4 2 hrs ago
Deuteronomy 31:27 For I know how rebellious and stiff-necked you are. If you have been rebellious against the Lord while I am still alive and with you, how much more will you rebel after I die!
The greatest Jew Moses said about his own. I can assist you since your a lost sheep in London, no home no faith, no love.
London, UK
#5 1 hr ago
Why are you quoting the OT? You may as well quote Mein Koran. It is more fitting. It is after all where Holy Mo stole his political doctrine from.
#6 1 hr ago
United with Israel.. why didn't Pharaoh kill moses?
..It seems that Jews have lied about their history in the Old Testament. Overwhelming new evidence by top Egyptian and Israeli scholars shows that Jews were never slaves in Egypt.
https://www.darkmoon.me/2015/the-first-jewish...
The OT is not anti- semite but places your sheep as a time-womb.
