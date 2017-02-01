Mahmoud Habboush & Zainab Fattah:

Mahmoud Habboush & Zainab Fattah:

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jewish World Review

A top U.A.E. official defended the Trump administration against accusations that the U.S. travel ban on citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries is targeting Islam. "The vast majority of Muslims and Muslim countries have not been affected by this ban," United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed told a news conference in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min Rudolpho Laspari 510,161
News White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam 4 min Old Pom 19
News Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's... 9 min Frogface Kate 44
NEVER TRUST Mohamadan Mooselim THEY ARE BACK ST... 19 min Muslims R RAPISTp... 3
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) 1 hr seahawk 12
Muslim Rapist Bites German Victim to Infect Her 3 hr Faith is Mentally... 1
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 4 hr Afrikan American 92
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 5 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 175
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. China
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,127 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC