Mahershala Ali becomes the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar
Mahershala Ali, accepting the best supporting actor trophy on Sunday for his turn in "Moonlight," became the first-ever Muslim actor to take home an Oscar . The Oakland native closed out his acceptance speech with a shoutout to his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, who spent awards season in her third trimester.
