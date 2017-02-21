Mahershala Ali becomes the first Musl...

Mahershala Ali becomes the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar

13 hrs ago

Mahershala Ali, accepting the best supporting actor trophy on Sunday for his turn in "Moonlight," became the first-ever Muslim actor to take home an Oscar . The Oakland native closed out his acceptance speech with a shoutout to his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, who spent awards season in her third trimester.

Chicago, IL

