There are on the Al Bawaba story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lindsay Lohan's sultry 'Inshallah' Instagram photo confuses her Muslim fans. In it, Al Bawaba reports that:

Lindsay revealed in an interview with Kuwaiti TV host Swar Shuaib that she has found "solace" in the Quran. She recently told British TV host Piers Morgan that she hasn't converted to Islam, but some of American actress Lindsay Lohan's fans think otherwise.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Al Bawaba.