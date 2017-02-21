Lindsay Lohan's sultry 'Inshallah' In...

Lindsay Lohan's sultry 'Inshallah' Instagram photo confuses her Muslim fans

There are 2 comments on the Al Bawaba story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lindsay Lohan's sultry 'Inshallah' Instagram photo confuses her Muslim fans.

Lindsay revealed in an interview with Kuwaiti TV host Swar Shuaib that she has found "solace" in the Quran. She recently told British TV host Piers Morgan that she hasn't converted to Islam, but some of American actress Lindsay Lohan's fans think otherwise.

Faith Michigan

“Bring Back The Cold War !”

#1 11 hrs ago
Really ? It confuses her muslim fans ?
It makes perfect sense to the rest of us...She's high as a kite.

Faith Michigan

“Bring Back The Cold War !”

#2 11 hrs ago
The most shocking thing about this story is that Lindsay Lohan actually has "fans".

